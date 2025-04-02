Kenya's Bold Steps Toward Green Jobs: Paving the Path for a Sustainable Future

Kenya is making significant strides in its journey towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy by equipping its workforce with the necessary skills for emerging green jobs. One of the country’s pivotal actions in this transition is the development of the National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs, a blueprint designed to foster a green economy and create new job opportunities. This initiative is integral to Kenya’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a resilient, climate-smart workforce.

A major milestone in this journey was marked on March 26, 2025, when the State Department of Labour and Skills Development, in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) PROSPECTS programme and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, hosted a pivotal stakeholder validation meeting to refine the draft of the National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs. The gathering involved a wide array of participants, including government officials, industry leaders, experts, private sector partners, NGOs, and youth groups, all committed to shaping the future of green employment in Kenya.

Hon. Alfred Mutua: A Call for Youth to Embrace Green Jobs

Hon. Alfred Mutua, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, emphasized the transformative potential of the green economy during the meeting. “The transition to a low-carbon, resource-efficient, and climate-resilient economy will create new business models and green jobs. The ILO predicts that 24 million green jobs will be created globally by 2030. This highlights the urgent need to prioritize the green transition, ensuring that our young people benefit from new and emerging green job opportunities,” Mutua stated.

The validation meeting underscored the importance of a just transition, ensuring that the most vulnerable groups, including refugees, are not left behind as the workforce adapts to the evolving green economy. Inclusivity remains a central pillar of Kenya’s green job strategy.

A Comprehensive Strategy for a Sustainable Future

The National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs is built on six core pillars, each designed to support the development of a thriving green economy:

Green Governance: Strengthening the governance framework to deliver green skills and jobs effectively. Green Skills: Developing green skills aligned with the evolving needs of various industries. Green Research and Technology: Promoting green research and technology transfer to drive innovation in sustainable enterprises. Green Jobs: Facilitating the growth of green enterprises and creating sustainable employment opportunities. Green Labour Market: Enhancing the performance of the labor market within the green economy. Green Finance: Establishing sustainable financing mechanisms to support green skills and job creation.

The strategy’s comprehensive approach aims to not only address environmental challenges but also position Kenya as a global leader in green innovation and job creation.

Shadrack Mwadime: A Call to Action for Tangible Change

Shadrack Mwadime, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Labour and Skills Development, framed the strategy as more than just a document, but a call for immediate, tangible action. “This strategy provides us with a unique opportunity to create a lasting legacy. It’s time for action. We must steer Kenya towards a climate-resilient, sustainable future,” Mwadime said, urging stakeholders to prioritize green transition efforts across all sectors.

Addressing Youth Unemployment through Green Jobs

Kenya’s youth population, which stands at 18.4 million, represents a significant opportunity to drive the green economy. The growth of green industries—such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, and the circular economy—can unlock immense job potential. With youth unemployment being a pressing challenge in Kenya, green jobs offer a promising solution for young people entering the workforce.

“The growth of green industries has the potential to unlock significant returns and economic opportunities, creating pathways to employment for our youth. This will help mitigate the high youth unemployment crisis facing the country,” Mwadime added.

Kenya’s focus on equipping young people with green skills will not only prepare them for the demands of emerging industries but will also drive innovation and productivity across various sectors. The strategy is poised to guide Kenya’s youth toward green employment opportunities, fostering a more sustainable and resilient economy.

Dr. Osawa Otta: Emphasizing Collective Efforts for Sustainable Change

During the meeting, Dr. Osawa Otta, Deputy Director of Standards Development at the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Authority, highlighted the importance of a collective effort in driving the green agenda forward. “Greening isn’t a new concept—it’s about incorporating knowledge and skills that make our activities more cost-effective and environmentally friendly over time,” Dr. Otta explained. “When we work together as a collective, we can achieve our goals more effectively and efficiently.”

A collaborative approach will be essential as Kenya seeks to align training programs across all levels of education—from basic schooling to vocational and tertiary institutions—ensuring that the workforce is well-equipped with the skills required to meet the demands of the green economy.

Closing the Green Skills Gap

A key challenge in the green transition is closing the gap between the available job opportunities and the skills required to fill them. Kim Matu from the Global Development Incubator noted that while there are many green jobs being created, there is currently no centralized point to map out the demand for these jobs and the skills needed. “We need to identify which jobs are available now, in the medium term (two to four years), and in the long term (four to ten years),” Matu said. By gathering this data, Kenya will be able to curate specific training programs to meet the evolving needs of the green labor market.

ILO’s Role in Supporting Kenya’s Green Transition

The ILO has played a key role in providing technical support for the development of the National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs. By offering expert guidance and policy reviews, the ILO has ensured that the strategy is aligned with international labor standards, principles of just transition, and best global practices.

Caroline Njuki, Chief Technical Advisor for ILO PROSPECTS Kenya, expressed optimism about the strategy’s potential impact. “The National Strategy on Green Skills and Jobs is a timely step toward turning Kenya's climate challenges into decent work and inclusive growth opportunities. By investing in people and equipping communities with the right skills, we foster innovation and resilience, ensuring that the green transition leaves no one behind,” Njuki said.

The ILO’s support in the development of the green jobs strategy has been instrumental in creating a robust framework that will enable Kenya to establish a strong green labor market and workforce.

Looking Ahead: Kenya’s Green Economy Vision

As Kenya accelerates its efforts to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32 percent by 2030, the country’s focus on developing green skills is more important than ever. Through the implementation of the National Strategy on Green Skills and Green Jobs, Kenya is positioning itself as a leader in the global green transition, while simultaneously addressing key domestic challenges such as youth unemployment and environmental sustainability.

By integrating green learning into educational curricula, promoting on-the-job training, and fostering partnerships between public and private sectors, Kenya is ensuring that its workforce remains prepared for the demands of the green economy. With these efforts, Kenya is laying the foundation for a sustainable, low-carbon future that benefits not just the environment but also the economy and its people.