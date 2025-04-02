Left Menu

VG Miss & Mrs India 2025: A Spectacle of Glamour and Empowerment

The VG Miss & Mrs India 2025 Grand Finale in Delhi celebrated grace, confidence, and empowerment. Under Binita Srivastava's leadership, the event combined beauty with intellect and cultural values. The evening featured celebrity appearances, soulful performances, and honored winners in various categories, making it a transformative experience.

A Night of Glamour, Talent, and Transformation at The Umrao, New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
The VG Miss & Mrs India 2025 Grand Finale took place at The Umrao Hotel & Resort in Delhi, enveloped in a dazzling display of glamour and empowerment on April 2. The prestigious event, a brainchild of Binita Srivastava, aimed to redefine beauty standards by integrating intellect, confidence, and Indian cultural values.

Renowned personalities, celebrity guests, and a distinguished jury panel enhanced the event's grandeur. Celebrity guest Rahul Dev received stage honors, while soulful Sufi singer Vicky Ahuja enchanted the audience with his performances. The event acknowledged winners across multiple categories, marking an evening to remember.

Beyond a mere beauty contest, the VG Miss & Mrs India 2025 was a movement celebrating diversity and women's empowerment. Finalists underwent rigorous grooming and showcased their distinct styles, rounded off with heartfelt gratitude from Binita Srivastava to all contributors. The legacy of Visionara Global continues to inspire.

