Dramatic Fall: Andrea Pavan's Near-Death Elevator Accident

Italian golfer Andrea Pavan experienced a catastrophic fall down an elevator shaft in South Africa, leading to severe back and shoulder injuries, according to multiple reports.

Golf Channel shared information from a text thread among Pavan's friends and former Texas A&M teammates, indicating that he underwent surgery after the fall. The incident forced Pavan, 36, to withdraw from the South African Open, which he was due to play in on Thursday.

Pavan's former coach, J.T. Higgins, reported that despite the ordeal, the European tour winner is in good spirits, thankful for his life, and has been FaceTiming with his children.