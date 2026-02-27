Dramatic Fall: Andrea Pavan's Near-Death Elevator Accident
Italian golfer Andrea Pavan suffered serious injuries from a fall down an elevator shaft while in South Africa. Scheduled to play in the South African Open, Pavan underwent surgery for back and shoulder injuries. He is currently recovering and remains in high spirits despite the incident.
Italian golfer Andrea Pavan experienced a catastrophic fall down an elevator shaft in South Africa, leading to severe back and shoulder injuries, according to multiple reports.
Golf Channel shared information from a text thread among Pavan's friends and former Texas A&M teammates, indicating that he underwent surgery after the fall. The incident forced Pavan, 36, to withdraw from the South African Open, which he was due to play in on Thursday.
Pavan's former coach, J.T. Higgins, reported that despite the ordeal, the European tour winner is in good spirits, thankful for his life, and has been FaceTiming with his children.
