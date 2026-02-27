Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

Austin Smotherman delivered an astonishing performance at the Cognizant Classic, shooting a stellar 9-under 62 to seize the lead after the first round. Smotherman matched the best score of his PGA career, surprising the golf community with his exceptional play.

The favorable conditions at PGA National, attributed to overseeding that makes the grass greener and the course softer, allowed Smotherman and other players a more accessible gameplay. This development has sparked a debate, with golfer Billy Horschel voicing his preference for a more challenging setup.

Despite missing previous opportunities to hold onto leads in prior tournaments, Smotherman's confident strokes, especially on the greens, are proving effective. Nico Echavarria follows closely with a 63, keeping the competition intense as the tournament progresses.