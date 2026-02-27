Left Menu

Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

Donald Trump's claim about Iran developing missiles capable of hitting the U.S. lacks support from intelligence reports, according to insiders. As Trump pushes for possible attacks on Iran due to missile threats, insiders reveal Iran won't achieve intercontinental missile capability soon, casting doubt on this justification.

Donald Trump's assertion that Iran is on the brink of developing missiles that could strike the United States is not corroborated by current U.S. intelligence reports, as revealed by multiple sources familiar with these assessments. This casts significant doubt on the President's rationale for a potential military response against Iran. During his recent State of the Union address, Trump expressed concerns over Iran's missile capabilities, yet a Defense Intelligence Agency report suggests that Iran is unlikely to develop a 'militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile' until 2035, unless aided by other nations like China or North Korea.

Three sources, wishing to remain anonymous, have indicated that even with external technological assistance, a timeline of at least eight years is probable before Iran can produce an operational intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). This information further questions the grounds for Trump's aggressive posture and calls for transparency in U.S. intentions. Meanwhile, political figures like Marco Rubio have remained cautious in their statements, describing Iran as being on a potential 'pathway' to missile-capable weaponry that could threaten the continental U.S.

The ongoing diplomatic negotiations over Iran's nuclear program seem to lack breakthroughs, with Trump continually signaling the possibility of decisive military action. While Iran reiterates its missile program is purely defensive, aiming to deter aggression, experts maintain that Tehran's missile technology requires substantial advancements before posing direct threats to the U.S homeland.

