Left Menu

Digital Media Dawn: The New Ad Powerhouse in India

Digital media has overtaken traditional media, capturing 32% of India's 2024 media revenues, as per Elara Capital. Indians' mobile usage and rising OTT platform growth are key factors. E-commerce advertising leads gain at 65% YoY. Digital media's dominance pressures traditional channels, reshaping the ad landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:07 IST
Digital Media Dawn: The New Ad Powerhouse in India
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, digital media has eclipsed traditional media outlets like television, accounting for 32% of India's media revenues, reaching Rs 802 billion in 2024, as per a report by Elara Capital. This change underscores the increasing time Indians spend on mobile devices, averaging five hours a day, which makes digital platforms alluring to advertisers.

The report highlights the efficacy of digital advertising, with 69% of mobile users consuming content on media such as entertainment and social networks. Brands are keenly observing the success of digital ads, particularly with 67% of digital ad revenue stemming from 'Search and Social' platforms.

Mobile conversations now only constitute 22% of total usage time. The growth of OTT platforms, regional market expansion, and the ascent of connected TV contribute significantly to digital media's escalating share, even as TV advertisers decline by 2% year-on-year.

Commenting on these trends, the report suggests a transformative shift towards a digital-centric advertising ecosystem. Traditional mediums such as Zee Entertainment and Sun TV feel the pressure, while digital platforms like Affle, Zomato, and Nykaa emerge as beneficiaries of this evolving landscape.

E-commerce advertising has skyrocketed 65% year-on-year to reach Rs 147 billion, driven by surging viewership of regional OTT content. AI-powered localization has slashed costs by 25-35%, further propelling growth. Digital media revenue is projected to soar to Rs 1.1 trillion by 2027, growing at an 11.2% CAGR, fueled by rising internet penetration and hyperlocal strategies. Advertiser-based Video on Demand (AVOD) dominates streaming hours at 82%, with YouTube's connected TV views doubling over three years amid widespread connectivity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025