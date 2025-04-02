Left Menu

Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Wayanad's Youth

The Malabar Group has launched the 'Uyirp' initiative to aid 134 students from families affected by last year's landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The project aims to finance education-related expenses and secure future employment for these children, reaffirming the company's commitment to social responsibility and community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalpetta (Kerala) | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:57 IST
Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Wayanad's Youth
Malabar Group launches 'Uyirp' scheme for landslide victims in Wayanad, Rs. 2 crore for higher education. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpetta, Kerala: The Malabar Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, has launched a transformative initiative to foster education for children from families hit by the devastating landslide in Wayanad last year. Named 'Uyirp', this compassionate project ensures financial aid for 134 students, alleviating their financial burdens while securing their educational journey.

The inauguration ceremony, a beacon of hope, was graced by Priyanka Gandhi, with MLA T. Siddique presiding. Malabar Group's Chairman, M P Ahmed, delivered a rousing keynote address to the attendees, which included eminent personalities like Dr. Tessie Thomas, as well as various government officials and community leaders.

Through the 'Uyirp' initiative, which aligns with the 'MLA Care' project, the Malabar Group has allocated a substantial Rs. 2 crores budget. Already, Rs. 63.5 lakh has been disbursed to alleviate educational costs for affected students. The company promises to offer these students priority employment within its businesses, highlighting a steadfast commitment to community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025