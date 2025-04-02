Malabar Group's 'Uyirp' Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Wayanad's Youth
The Malabar Group has launched the 'Uyirp' initiative to aid 134 students from families affected by last year's landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The project aims to finance education-related expenses and secure future employment for these children, reaffirming the company's commitment to social responsibility and community support.
Kalpetta, Kerala: The Malabar Group, a prominent Indian conglomerate, has launched a transformative initiative to foster education for children from families hit by the devastating landslide in Wayanad last year. Named 'Uyirp', this compassionate project ensures financial aid for 134 students, alleviating their financial burdens while securing their educational journey.
The inauguration ceremony, a beacon of hope, was graced by Priyanka Gandhi, with MLA T. Siddique presiding. Malabar Group's Chairman, M P Ahmed, delivered a rousing keynote address to the attendees, which included eminent personalities like Dr. Tessie Thomas, as well as various government officials and community leaders.
Through the 'Uyirp' initiative, which aligns with the 'MLA Care' project, the Malabar Group has allocated a substantial Rs. 2 crores budget. Already, Rs. 63.5 lakh has been disbursed to alleviate educational costs for affected students. The company promises to offer these students priority employment within its businesses, highlighting a steadfast commitment to community welfare.
