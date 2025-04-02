Tesla's Decline: Musk's Politics and Aging Lineup Trigger Sales Slump

In a notable setback for Tesla, the electric car manufacturer reported a 13% drop in global sales for the first three months of the year. This decline reflects challenges posed by an aging lineup and a backlash against Elon Musk's polarizing political views, which analysts say have impacted the brand's appeal.

Despite offering deep discounts and zero financing, Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles globally in Q1, down from 387,000 units a year prior. Analysts, who had projected deliveries of around 408,000, cited soft demand in the U.S. and China along with increased competition and protests against Musk's right-wing affiliations as key factors.

Wall Street is now bracing for a potentially disappointing earnings report from Tesla, with its stock having halved since December. The market is closely watching the company's ability to navigate these controversies and growing competition, including from Chinese EV leaders like BYD.

(With inputs from agencies.)