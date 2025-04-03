Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Recession Warning?
Indian-American Congress members and the diaspora criticize Trump's tariffs on India, labeling them reckless. A 26% reciprocal tariff was imposed, countering India's 52% tariffs on US goods. Critics argue these measures harm both economies, increase consumer costs, and sow global trade uncertainty, potentially leading to a recession.
Indian-American Congress members and the diaspora community have criticized President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on India, describing them as 'reckless and self-destructive.' They are urging diplomatic talks between the nations to tackle these challenges.
This week, President Trump introduced a 26% 'discounted reciprocal tariff' against India, citing India's 52% rate on US goods. This policy is part of a broader strategy targeting approximately 60 countries to counteract their higher duties on American products.
Critics warn that these tariffs could make Indian exports less competitive, raise consumer prices in the US, and inject uncertainty into global markets. Lawmakers are calling on Trump to reconsider his tariff policies to avoid potential economic downturns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
