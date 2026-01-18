Left Menu

Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. Trade Threats Over Greenland

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer suggests it's Europe's decision whether to escalate or isolate trade threats from President Trump concerning Greenland. Addressing reporters, Greer emphasized the autonomy of European decision-making in potential trade conflicts linked to Trump's ambitions regarding Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:18 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer commented on Saturday that the decision to raise new tariff threats from President Donald Trump lies with Europe. The threats target certain European countries over Greenland.

Speaking at the Detroit auto show, Greer advised that if Europe can manage, they should try to separate this issue from broader trade agreements. He highlighted it's up to Europe to either address or neglect this matter in trade talks.

On Saturday, President Trump announced plans for tariffs against European allies in response to their opposition to his interest in Greenland, unsettling transatlantic trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

