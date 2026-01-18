Transatlantic Tensions: U.S. Trade Threats Over Greenland

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer commented on Saturday that the decision to raise new tariff threats from President Donald Trump lies with Europe. The threats target certain European countries over Greenland.

Speaking at the Detroit auto show, Greer advised that if Europe can manage, they should try to separate this issue from broader trade agreements. He highlighted it's up to Europe to either address or neglect this matter in trade talks.

On Saturday, President Trump announced plans for tariffs against European allies in response to their opposition to his interest in Greenland, unsettling transatlantic trade dynamics.

