India's Competitive Edge in Electronics Exports Amid US Tariffs
Despite a 27% US tariff, India's electronics exports maintain a competitive edge over rivals like China and Vietnam. A crucial factor for long-term trade success is a bilateral trade agreement, offering stable market access and enhanced export opportunities, according to ICEA's Chairman, Pankaj Mohindroo.
India remains favourably positioned in electronics exports despite the US imposing a 27% tariff, as competitor nations like China and Vietnam face even higher rates, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).
The ICEA emphasized the importance of a bilateral trade agreement to cement India's long-term advantages in the US market. This agreement could provide stable market access and tariff predictability, essential for boosting high-value electronics exports.
Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman, noted that India's comparative tariff advantage, due to relentless negotiation efforts, presents a unique opportunity. Future growth hinges on converting this advantage into sustained export growth and integrating into the global supply chain.
