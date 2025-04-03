Left Menu

India's Competitive Edge in Electronics Exports Amid US Tariffs

Despite a 27% US tariff, India's electronics exports maintain a competitive edge over rivals like China and Vietnam. A crucial factor for long-term trade success is a bilateral trade agreement, offering stable market access and enhanced export opportunities, according to ICEA's Chairman, Pankaj Mohindroo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:24 IST
India's Competitive Edge in Electronics Exports Amid US Tariffs
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

India remains favourably positioned in electronics exports despite the US imposing a 27% tariff, as competitor nations like China and Vietnam face even higher rates, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The ICEA emphasized the importance of a bilateral trade agreement to cement India's long-term advantages in the US market. This agreement could provide stable market access and tariff predictability, essential for boosting high-value electronics exports.

Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman, noted that India's comparative tariff advantage, due to relentless negotiation efforts, presents a unique opportunity. Future growth hinges on converting this advantage into sustained export growth and integrating into the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025