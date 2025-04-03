India's Competitive Edge in Electronics Exports Amid US Tariffs

India remains favourably positioned in electronics exports despite the US imposing a 27% tariff, as competitor nations like China and Vietnam face even higher rates, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

The ICEA emphasized the importance of a bilateral trade agreement to cement India's long-term advantages in the US market. This agreement could provide stable market access and tariff predictability, essential for boosting high-value electronics exports.

Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA Chairman, noted that India's comparative tariff advantage, due to relentless negotiation efforts, presents a unique opportunity. Future growth hinges on converting this advantage into sustained export growth and integrating into the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)