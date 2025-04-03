China vs. Trump's Tariff Surge: The Battle of Trade Titans

In a bold move, China has declared its intention to implement countermeasures following US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 34% tariff on Chinese imports valued at more than USD 438 billion. This development underscores the intensifying trade tensions between the two economic heavyweights.

The Ministry of Commerce in China voiced strong opposition to what it called 'reciprocal tariffs', emphasizing that such measures would not resolve America's internal issues. Officials argued that the tariffs not only harm US interests but also jeopardize global economic stability and the integrity of industrial supply chains.

China is urging the United States to withdraw its unilateral tariff measures in favor of resolving differences through open and equitable dialogue. Meanwhile, the US administration justifies its actions as a necessary correction of trade imbalances, signaling a profound challenge to global trade norms.

