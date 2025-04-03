Left Menu

China vs. Trump's Tariff Surge: The Battle of Trade Titans

China has announced it will implement countermeasures in response to US President Donald Trump's 34% tariff on Chinese imports worth over USD 438 billion. The tariffs are part of efforts to reshape American trade policy. China argues these tariffs harm global economic stability and urges dialogue for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:21 IST
In a bold move, China has declared its intention to implement countermeasures following US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 34% tariff on Chinese imports valued at more than USD 438 billion. This development underscores the intensifying trade tensions between the two economic heavyweights.

The Ministry of Commerce in China voiced strong opposition to what it called 'reciprocal tariffs', emphasizing that such measures would not resolve America's internal issues. Officials argued that the tariffs not only harm US interests but also jeopardize global economic stability and the integrity of industrial supply chains.

China is urging the United States to withdraw its unilateral tariff measures in favor of resolving differences through open and equitable dialogue. Meanwhile, the US administration justifies its actions as a necessary correction of trade imbalances, signaling a profound challenge to global trade norms.

