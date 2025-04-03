India's Drive to Train: Addressing Driver Shortage with New Institutes

India is facing a critical shortage of 22 lakh skilled drivers, as highlighted by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The minister emphasized that inadequate training facilities contribute significantly to road accidents across the country.

In response to this growing issue, a significant effort is underway. The central government has introduced a Rs 4,500 crore project aimed at establishing 1,600 driver training institutes across all states and Union Territories. This initiative is expected to not only enhance driver training but also create over 60 lakh job opportunities in the sector.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has called upon states and Union Territories to submit proposals for the creation of driving institutes, including Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs), Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs), and Driving Training Centres (DTCs). With 1.8 lakh deaths occurring annually due to road accidents, largely involving unskilled drivers, the project aims to make roads safer for everyone.

