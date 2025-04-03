Left Menu

India's Drive to Train: Addressing Driver Shortage with New Institutes

India is grappling with a shortage of 22 lakh skilled drivers, leading to accidents and fatalities. In response, a Rs 4,500 crore initiative aims to establish 1,600 driver training institutes nationwide, enhancing training facilities and generating employment. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes the need for proper training to prevent accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:20 IST
India's Drive to Train: Addressing Driver Shortage with New Institutes
Nitin Gadkari Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

India is facing a critical shortage of 22 lakh skilled drivers, as highlighted by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The minister emphasized that inadequate training facilities contribute significantly to road accidents across the country.

In response to this growing issue, a significant effort is underway. The central government has introduced a Rs 4,500 crore project aimed at establishing 1,600 driver training institutes across all states and Union Territories. This initiative is expected to not only enhance driver training but also create over 60 lakh job opportunities in the sector.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has called upon states and Union Territories to submit proposals for the creation of driving institutes, including Institutes of Driving Training & Research (IDTRs), Regional Driving Training Centres (RDTCs), and Driving Training Centres (DTCs). With 1.8 lakh deaths occurring annually due to road accidents, largely involving unskilled drivers, the project aims to make roads safer for everyone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025