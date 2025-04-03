Left Menu

Driving Innovation: The Financial Backbone of India's Vision for Viksit Bharat

India aims to boost global competitiveness and innovation through enhanced funding for startups, focusing on deep tech and sustainable solutions. Key financing strategies include diversification beyond venture capital and activation of domestic capital pools. Assocham's Sanjay Nayar stresses the need for strategic capital deployment during Startup Mahakumbh 2025.

India's ambitious vision for Viksit Bharat hinges on becoming globally competitive and innovation-driven, with a focus on enhancing funding for startups. Sanjay Nayar, President of Assocham, emphasized this at the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, highlighting the need for strategic deployment of capital.

To achieve this vision, diversification of financing mechanisms beyond traditional venture capital is essential. Nayar suggested incorporating debt financing, public financing, and leveraging domestic capital pools, such as insurance and pension funds, to unlock resources for the startup ecosystem.

Nayar also underscored the importance of patient capital for R&D in deep tech sectors, acknowledging the challenges and potential for failure. Scheduled from April 3 to 5, 2025, the Startup Mahakumbh will bring together stakeholders from over 50 countries to foster innovation and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

