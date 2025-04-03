Paving New Paths: The Transformation of Guwahati's Connectivity

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is embarking on an ambitious project to develop a 121-km Guwahati Ring Road at an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore, according to an official announcement on Thursday. The build-operate-toll project will have a concession period of 30 years, including four years for construction.

Assuming a significant role, the Assam state government will cover 50% of the land expenses, exempt royalties on aggregates, and waive the state portion of GST, contributing roughly Rs 1,270 crore to the initiative. Consequently, the overall project expenditure is projected to be around Rs 7,000 crore.

The project is composed of three main segments, including a 56 km 4-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass, an expanded 8 km section on NH 27, and enhancements to an existing 58 km bypass on NH 27. A key element of the project is a 3 km bridge over the Brahmaputra River. This extensive development aims to alleviate congestion in Guwahati and offer seamless connectivity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)