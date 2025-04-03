Left Menu

Paving New Paths: The Transformation of Guwahati's Connectivity

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to develop a 121-km Guwahati Ring Road with a total investment of Rs 5,729 crore. The project includes three major sections and aims to ease traffic congestion in Guwahati, enhancing connectivity in the North-East region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:20 IST
Paving New Paths: The Transformation of Guwahati's Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is embarking on an ambitious project to develop a 121-km Guwahati Ring Road at an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore, according to an official announcement on Thursday. The build-operate-toll project will have a concession period of 30 years, including four years for construction.

Assuming a significant role, the Assam state government will cover 50% of the land expenses, exempt royalties on aggregates, and waive the state portion of GST, contributing roughly Rs 1,270 crore to the initiative. Consequently, the overall project expenditure is projected to be around Rs 7,000 crore.

The project is composed of three main segments, including a 56 km 4-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass, an expanded 8 km section on NH 27, and enhancements to an existing 58 km bypass on NH 27. A key element of the project is a 3 km bridge over the Brahmaputra River. This extensive development aims to alleviate congestion in Guwahati and offer seamless connectivity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025