Left Menu

Nestle India's New Factory in Odisha Paves Way for Growth and Innovation

Nestle India lays foundation for its tenth factory in Khordha, Odisha, marking its first in the eastern region with an investment of Rs 900 crore. Chief Minister Majhi lauds the initiative, while Nestle highlights the facility's role in sustainable manufacturing and gender diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:27 IST
Nestle India's New Factory in Odisha Paves Way for Growth and Innovation
Nestle India (Image: X/@NestleIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nestle India has commenced construction on a new manufacturing facility in Khordha, Odisha, marking its first factory in the eastern region and its tenth overall in the country. The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, who commended the company's innovative strides.

Slated for an initial investment of Rs 900 crore, the factory will focus on producing items from Nestle's prepared dishes and cooking aids segment. This venture follows Nestle's long-standing manufacturing history in India, with previous facilities established in states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Speaking at the ceremony, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman of Nestle India, expressed optimism about the plant's role in enhancing business prospects while promoting sustainable practices and gender diversity. The initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' campaign, underscoring the nation's significance as a key market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025