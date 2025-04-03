Nestle India's New Factory in Odisha Paves Way for Growth and Innovation

Nestle India has commenced construction on a new manufacturing facility in Khordha, Odisha, marking its first factory in the eastern region and its tenth overall in the country. The groundbreaking ceremony was graced by Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, who commended the company's innovative strides.

Slated for an initial investment of Rs 900 crore, the factory will focus on producing items from Nestle's prepared dishes and cooking aids segment. This venture follows Nestle's long-standing manufacturing history in India, with previous facilities established in states like Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

Speaking at the ceremony, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman of Nestle India, expressed optimism about the plant's role in enhancing business prospects while promoting sustainable practices and gender diversity. The initiative aligns with the 'Make in India' campaign, underscoring the nation's significance as a key market.

(With inputs from agencies.)