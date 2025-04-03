Left Menu

Rajan Critiques Trump's Tariff Strategy as 'Self-Goal'

Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan criticized the Trump administration's reciprocal tariffs on 60 countries as a 'self-goal,' impacting the US economy adversely first. He noted the smaller effects on India but stressed India's need to adapt to growing global protectionism by nurturing regional trade partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:14 IST
Rajan Critiques Trump's Tariff Strategy as 'Self-Goal'
Raghuram Rajan
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical assessment, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan referred to the Trump administration's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries as a 'self-goal.' According to Rajan, the economic impact would primarily hit the US, making it a misguided policy move.

President Donald Trump's announcement of additional duties ranging from 10% to 50% targets imports from all trading partners, hoping to spur American production. However, Rajan points out that the immediate effect would be the elevation of consumer prices in the US, affecting demand and potentially stifling growth.

Rajan advocates for India to leverage this situation by reducing its own tariffs and focusing on building stronger trade relationships within Asia, Africa, and Europe to navigate an increasingly protectionist world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025