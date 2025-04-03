Rajan Critiques Trump's Tariff Strategy as 'Self-Goal'

In a critical assessment, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan referred to the Trump administration's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on about 60 countries as a 'self-goal.' According to Rajan, the economic impact would primarily hit the US, making it a misguided policy move.

President Donald Trump's announcement of additional duties ranging from 10% to 50% targets imports from all trading partners, hoping to spur American production. However, Rajan points out that the immediate effect would be the elevation of consumer prices in the US, affecting demand and potentially stifling growth.

Rajan advocates for India to leverage this situation by reducing its own tariffs and focusing on building stronger trade relationships within Asia, Africa, and Europe to navigate an increasingly protectionist world.

