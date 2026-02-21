Left Menu

US Lowers Reciprocal Tariffs on Indian Goods: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

Following a US Supreme Court verdict, President Donald Trump announced a reduction of the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 10%. This change is part of a new global levy affecting imports into America, and it signals a shift in US-India trade relations, necessitating fresh evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:53 IST
US Lowers Reciprocal Tariffs on Indian Goods: A New Chapter in Trade Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for international trade, US President Donald Trump has announced a reduction in the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 10%. This decision follows a US Supreme Court ruling that challenged Trump's sweeping tariffs on several nations.

Starting February 24, 2026, Indian products entering the US will face only a 10% levy, down from the 25% imposed previously. This marks a pivotal shift in trade dynamics between the two countries and comes in the wake of dialogue to finalize a bilateral trade agreement.

Experts, such as GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, suggest this reduction may require India to re-evaluate its trade pact with the US, considering the broader implications of a uniform tariff policy now applied across various trading partners.

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026