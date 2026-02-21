Trump's New Tariff: A Fresh Wave of Global Trade Tensions

U.S. trading partners in Asia are facing new uncertainties after President Donald Trump announced a fresh tariff on imports. This decision comes shortly after the Supreme Court invalidated many of Trump's earlier tariffs.

The ruling affected tariffs on exports from Asian giants like China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. Within hours, Trump declared a new 10% duty starting Tuesday, which observers fear could introduce more chaos for businesses and investors.

In Hong Kong, the response underscored the city's trade advantages. Christopher Hui highlighted the importance of predictability for global investors as Hong Kong remains a separate customs territory, mitigating exposure to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)