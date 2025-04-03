Parag Milk Foods Secures Rs 161 Crore Investment to Fuel Growth

Parag Milk Foods has successfully raised Rs 161 crore from a group of strategic investors, including its promoters, the Shah family, and noted investor Utpal Sheth, previously of Rakesh Jhunjunwala's RARE Enterprises.

This important funding round was executed through the issuance of 90 lakh convertible warrants, which, once converted, will equate to an equivalent number of equity shares at a price of Rs 179.10 per warrant.

Closing the day with an 8.29% increase, Parag Milk's shares reached Rs 182.85. This infusion of capital is set to enhance the firm's operational capabilities, drive innovation, and cement its position as a leader in the dairy industry. Key company figures, including Chairman Devendra Shah and Managing Director Pritam Shah, are poised to continue guiding the firm's strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)