Left Menu

Parag Milk Foods Secures Rs 161 Crore Investment to Fuel Growth

Parag Milk Foods has raised Rs 161 crore from several investors, including its promoters and Utpal Sheth. The funds were collected through the issuance of convertible warrants priced at Rs 179.10 each. The company aims to boost its operational efficiency and market leadership in the dairy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:31 IST
Parag Milk Foods Secures Rs 161 Crore Investment to Fuel Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Parag Milk Foods has successfully raised Rs 161 crore from a group of strategic investors, including its promoters, the Shah family, and noted investor Utpal Sheth, previously of Rakesh Jhunjunwala's RARE Enterprises.

This important funding round was executed through the issuance of 90 lakh convertible warrants, which, once converted, will equate to an equivalent number of equity shares at a price of Rs 179.10 per warrant.

Closing the day with an 8.29% increase, Parag Milk's shares reached Rs 182.85. This infusion of capital is set to enhance the firm's operational capabilities, drive innovation, and cement its position as a leader in the dairy industry. Key company figures, including Chairman Devendra Shah and Managing Director Pritam Shah, are poised to continue guiding the firm's strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025