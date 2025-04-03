Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Global Trade Shake-Up

President Donald Trump's introduction of steep tariffs on countries exporting to the US, particularly targeting nations like India, could reshape global trade dynamics. Both India and the US are keen to expedite negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement as they assess the potential impacts on their economies.

Updated: 03-04-2025 20:40 IST
In a significant move impacting global trade, President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on nations exporting goods to the United States. This development has particularly affected India, which is now evaluating the repercussions on its export sector, including industries from shrimp to steel.

Amidst this tariff storm, both India and the US are eager to accelerate discussions on a proposed bilateral trade agreement aimed at enhancing two-way commerce. The negotiations, if expedited, could counterbalance the potential economic strains imposed by the newly introduced duties.

Meanwhile, the financial markets have responded with a dip, notably in India, where the Sensex fell by 322 points. The tariff announcement also influenced currency markets, with the Indian Rupee settling slightly higher against the US Dollar, buoyed by a weakening greenback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

