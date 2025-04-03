Trade Tensions: US Tariffs Challenge WTO Norms
The US has imposed sweeping tariffs that experts say violate WTO provisions. These tariffs, announced by President Trump and affecting 60 countries, could lead to disputes at the WTO. Although justified on national security grounds, the move raises legal questions within international trade regulations.
- Country:
- India
The United States' new tariffs have sparked significant controversy, with trade experts claiming they breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. These tariffs, impacting 60 countries including India and China, were introduced by President Trump and are set to take effect on April 9.
Trade analyst Abhijit Das highlights that these actions violate both the most favoured nation obligations and specific rate commitments upheld by the WTO. Consequently, affected countries have grounds to approach the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, although the system is currently non-functional at its appellate level.
The US justifies these tariffs on national security grounds, yet it's uncertain if the WTO will accept this rationale. A government official notes that while the US has created a narrative supporting these tariffs, the legal validity under international trade law remains to be seen as countries potentially take their grievances to the WTO.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI's Absence Sparks Debate at Pakistan's National Security Meeting
U.S. National Security Efforts to Counter Russian Interference Stalled
Netanyahu Moves to Reinstate Ben-Gvir as National Security Minister
Sanchez's Defence Dilemma: Balancing National Security and Coalition Cohesion
U.S. National Security Agencies Halt Efforts Against Russian Threat as Trump Alters Course