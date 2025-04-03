Left Menu

Trade Tensions: US Tariffs Challenge WTO Norms

The US has imposed sweeping tariffs that experts say violate WTO provisions. These tariffs, announced by President Trump and affecting 60 countries, could lead to disputes at the WTO. Although justified on national security grounds, the move raises legal questions within international trade regulations.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' new tariffs have sparked significant controversy, with trade experts claiming they breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. These tariffs, impacting 60 countries including India and China, were introduced by President Trump and are set to take effect on April 9.

Trade analyst Abhijit Das highlights that these actions violate both the most favoured nation obligations and specific rate commitments upheld by the WTO. Consequently, affected countries have grounds to approach the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, although the system is currently non-functional at its appellate level.

The US justifies these tariffs on national security grounds, yet it's uncertain if the WTO will accept this rationale. A government official notes that while the US has created a narrative supporting these tariffs, the legal validity under international trade law remains to be seen as countries potentially take their grievances to the WTO.

