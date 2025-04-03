Trade Tensions: US Tariffs Challenge WTO Norms

The United States' new tariffs have sparked significant controversy, with trade experts claiming they breach World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. These tariffs, impacting 60 countries including India and China, were introduced by President Trump and are set to take effect on April 9.

Trade analyst Abhijit Das highlights that these actions violate both the most favoured nation obligations and specific rate commitments upheld by the WTO. Consequently, affected countries have grounds to approach the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism, although the system is currently non-functional at its appellate level.

The US justifies these tariffs on national security grounds, yet it's uncertain if the WTO will accept this rationale. A government official notes that while the US has created a narrative supporting these tariffs, the legal validity under international trade law remains to be seen as countries potentially take their grievances to the WTO.

