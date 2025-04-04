Russian Air Defence Repels Drone Near Moscow
Russian air defence units successfully thwarted a drone attack near Moscow, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The Defence Ministry's units intercepted the drone. Emergency specialists have been deployed to the site where drone fragments were discovered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 03:28 IST
In a swift response, Russian air defence units have successfully repelled a drone threat near the capital. Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow's mayor, confirmed the incident early on Friday.
The Defence Ministry's air defence units intercepted the offending drone as it approached the city, ensuring the safety of Moscow's airspace.
Currently, emergency specialists are on-site, managing the aftermath and examining the location where the drone components landed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
