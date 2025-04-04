Left Menu

IMF Chief Warns of the Perils of US Tariffs on Global Economy

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns that US tariffs pose a significant threat to the global economic outlook amid slow growth. She urges constructive dialogue between the US and its partners to ease trade tensions. The IMF and World Bank plan to discuss these issues in upcoming meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 04:28 IST
IMF Chief Warns of the Perils of US Tariffs on Global Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has voiced concerns over US tariffs, labeling them as a substantial risk to the global economic outlook during an era of sluggish growth.

In a statement, Georgieva emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could further damage the world economy, urging the United States and its trading partners to engage in constructive dialogues to resolve trade tensions and mitigate uncertainty.

The IMF and the World Bank are set to conduct meetings later this month, with discussions on the world economic outlook expected to include the implications of US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

