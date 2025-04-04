Indian Railways: Riding the Rails of Progress

The Indian Railways marked a production triumph in the financial year 2024-25 by rolling out 7,134 coaches, according to a recent release from the ministry. This achievement not only signifies a nine percent increase from the previous year but also highlights the country's drive to modernize its railway infrastructure.

A special emphasis was placed on non A/C coaches, with 4,601 units produced to cater to everyday commuters. The ministry stressed that increasing coach production reflects India's dedication to meeting rising passenger demands and underscores efforts to enhance connectivity and promote self-reliance within the railway sector.

The Indian Railways boast three prominent coach manufacturing units: the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, and the Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. Notably, the Integral Coach Factory surpassed its previous record, producing 3,007 coaches in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)