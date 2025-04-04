Left Menu

Japanese Bank Shares Plummet Amid Global Tariff Tensions

Japanese bank shares nosedived amid fears that U.S. tariffs may hinder global growth and jeopardize Japan's economic recovery. The Tokyo banking stocks index fell over 8%, eroding efforts to revive normal interest rates. Analysts point to U.S. economic ties and global trade recession concerns as key factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:32 IST
Japanese Bank Shares Plummet Amid Global Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shares of Japanese banks took a steep plunge on Friday as concerns mounted over the impact of U.S. tariffs on global growth, threatening Japan's tentative economic recovery. The Tokyo index of banking stocks fell over 8%, marking a week-long decline of 20% as fears of stunted growth and halted long-term financial strategies took hold.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japan's largest financial entity, saw its shares drop by 8.5%. As some of the world's biggest lenders by assets, the downturn underscored the ripple effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist measures and Japan's delicate economic shift away from deflation.

Japan's fourth-largest economy had shown signs of breaking a prolonged economic slump last year, as the Bank of Japan raised interest rates after nearly two decades. However, continued growth now hinges significantly on U.S. economic actions, crucial to Japanese automakers and industries, experts assert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025