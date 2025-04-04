Assam Pioneers with Generous 55% Dearness Allowance

Left Menu

The Assam government has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance for its employees, becoming the first Indian state to offer a 55% DA. Presented as a Bihu gift, this hike will benefit 7,38,000 employees and pensioners. The payment includes arrears for April and May.

Updated: 04-04-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam cabinet has approved a 2 percentage-point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, making it the first state in India to offer a 55% DA. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision at a press conference, calling it a Bihu gift for the state's 7,38,000 employees and pensioners.

Expressing pride in the hardworking government employees, Sarma stated, "We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to Assam's progress." He emphasized that the enhanced DA, along with arrears, would be paid with monthly salaries for April and May.

This decision follows the recent central government move to increase DA and DR for its employees by 2 percentage points, aligning Assam's decision with national trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

