Assam's Lifeline: PM Modi's Birthday Ushers CHD Relief

Assam's government, in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, is arranging life-saving treatment for 76 children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) at top medical facilities across India. The initiative, part of a decade-long NHM Assam program, has treated over 14,500 patients to date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:20 IST
Assam's Lifeline: PM Modi's Birthday Ushers CHD Relief
76 children with congenital heart disease sent for treatment (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, the Assam government has launched a critical initiative to provide life-saving treatment for children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). Arrangements have been made to send 76 young patients to premier healthcare centers, such as Narayana Health in Bengaluru and hospitals in Mumbai, ensuring they receive necessary medical care.

This effort is part of a larger program orchestrated by the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam that has been active since 2010. Dr. Babul Bezbaruah of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital revealed that since its inception, the program has facilitated treatment for 14,726 children at no cost, delivering significant benefits to needy families.

Dr. Devajit Choudhury, GMCH Superintendent, emphasized the continuous impact of this initiative, highlighting that over 14,500 successful treatments have been conducted. He expressed gratitude to the political leadership for their support in sustaining this program, which covers all travel and accommodation expenses for patients and their guardians.

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