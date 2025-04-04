Virgin Atlantic Passengers Finally Reach Mumbai After 40-Hour Ordeal

Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers faced a challenging ordeal as they were stranded at Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey for over 40 hours. The Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was redirected for an urgent medical landing, causing significant delays.

The diverted flight, necessitating extensive technical checks, left passengers without basic comforts, including enough blankets and vegetarian food. According to a passenger, the facilities were inadequate. Virgin Atlantic later arranged hotel accommodations overnight to alleviate the situation.

After all technical approvals were secured, the flight finally departed and reached Mumbai late on Friday evening, restoring relief among those affected. Virgin Atlantic apologized for the inconvenience and stressed their commitment to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)