Virgin Atlantic Passengers Finally Reach Mumbai After 40-Hour Ordeal

Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers were stranded at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport for more than 40 hours after their Mumbai-bound flight was diverted. The aircraft underwent extensive technical inspections before departing, causing inconvenience and discomfort to passengers. They eventually landed in Mumbai late Friday evening.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers faced a challenging ordeal as they were stranded at Diyarbakir Airport in Turkey for over 40 hours. The Mumbai-bound aircraft from London was redirected for an urgent medical landing, causing significant delays.

The diverted flight, necessitating extensive technical checks, left passengers without basic comforts, including enough blankets and vegetarian food. According to a passenger, the facilities were inadequate. Virgin Atlantic later arranged hotel accommodations overnight to alleviate the situation.

After all technical approvals were secured, the flight finally departed and reached Mumbai late on Friday evening, restoring relief among those affected. Virgin Atlantic apologized for the inconvenience and stressed their commitment to passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

