Delhivery's Strategic Acquisition of Ecom Express

Logistic powerhouse Delhivery announced on Saturday its decision to acquire a controlling stake in rival Ecom Express Ltd for an estimated Rs 1,400 crore, a move poised to reshape the logistics landscape in India.

The firm confirmed the acquisition in an exchange filing, noting that completion hinges upon clearance from the Competition Commission of India and meeting customary closing conditions.

Delhivery's MD and CEO Sahil Barua expressed confidence that this acquisition would empower both companies to enhance their service capabilities. Meanwhile, Ecom Express founder K Satyanarayana emphasized the deal's potential to deliver mutual benefits to the logistics industry by merging two dynamic entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)