Delhivery's Strategic Acquisition of Ecom Express

Logistic company Delhivery announces its acquisition of a controlling stake in Ecom Express for Rs 1,400 crore. The deal awaits regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India. This merger aims to enhance service quality for both companies' clients in the logistics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:08 IST
Logistic powerhouse Delhivery announced on Saturday its decision to acquire a controlling stake in rival Ecom Express Ltd for an estimated Rs 1,400 crore, a move poised to reshape the logistics landscape in India.

The firm confirmed the acquisition in an exchange filing, noting that completion hinges upon clearance from the Competition Commission of India and meeting customary closing conditions.

Delhivery's MD and CEO Sahil Barua expressed confidence that this acquisition would empower both companies to enhance their service capabilities. Meanwhile, Ecom Express founder K Satyanarayana emphasized the deal's potential to deliver mutual benefits to the logistics industry by merging two dynamic entities.

