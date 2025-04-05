Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Couple in Baragaon
A tragic accident in Baragaon, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of Raju Yadav and his wife Ram Devi when their motorcycle was hit by a truck. The truck driver fled the scene, and police have registered a case against the driver after sending the bodies for post-mortem.
A devastating accident in Baragaon, Uttar Pradesh, led to the tragic deaths of 35-year-old Raju Yadav and his 30-year-old wife, Ram Devi. The couple, proprietors of a small snack shop, were on their way home when a truck allegedly ran over their motorcycle on the Digara bypass.
The incident occurred while they were traveling from the Jhansi-Khajuraho highway to their residence in Kochhabhanwar. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) LK Gautam, the couple died instantly at the scene.
Following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police have registered a case against the accused driver, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
