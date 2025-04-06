Shake-up at Zomato: COO Rinshul Chandra Steps Down

In a significant reshuffle at Zomato, Chief Operating Officer Rinshul Chandra has announced his departure from the company, effective April 7, 2025. The information was disclosed in a recent regulatory filing by the company.

According to the filing, Chandra wishes to pursue "new opportunities and passions" that match his evolving personal and professional goals. This marks another high-profile exit in the tech and food delivery industry.

While Zomato's brand presence in the food delivery space remains unaffected, its corporate entity will now be known as 'Eternal'. The app and the service continue under the well-known Zomato brand name.

(With inputs from agencies.)