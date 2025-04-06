Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Georgia Highway

A devastating car accident on I-95 in McIntosh County, Georgia, resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including a mother and her four children, when their vehicle caught fire after colliding with another vehicle. The mother was en route from North Carolina to Florida.

A devastating car accident on coastal Georgia's I-95 highway claimed the lives of five people, including a mother and her four children, on Sunday morning. State police reported the incident at around 6 a.m. when two vehicles collided, resulting in one of them bursting into flames.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her children, aged 9, 4, 2, and 3 months. Dougan was driving a rental car originating from Raleigh, North Carolina, and was traveling to Florida to meet her husband. He has been informed about the tragic incident.

The collision left another vehicle's passenger injured and they were subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Georgia State Trooper overseeing the case, Christopher Ashdown, confirmed the details as investigations continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

