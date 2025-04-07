Tata Steel Sees Mixed Q4 Output amid UK Transition

Tata Steel has announced a significant development in its operations, reporting a 5% decrease in consolidated steel production for the fourth quarter of FY25, totaling 7.45 million tonnes. This decline is attributed primarily to the ongoing transition at the company's UK facilities.

Despite this setback, the company achieved a 5.34% rise in consolidated sales to 8.28 million tonnes during the same period compared to the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, Indian crude steel production saw a notable 5% growth, reaching an impressive 21.8 million tonnes in FY25.

In a surprising turn, Tata Steel's e-commerce platform for home builders, Tata Steel Aashiyana, experienced a significant revenue increase of 60%, bringing in Rs 3,550 crore, driven by strategic initiatives aimed at improving consumer engagement.

