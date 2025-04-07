Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions Rise Amid US Tariff Hikes

US President Donald Trump's tariff increases have caused global market disruptions and uncertainty. Countries worldwide, especially in Asia and Europe, are scrambling to negotiate better trade deals. While some nations consider interventions, others like China retaliate with their own measures to counter the US tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:10 IST
  • Thailand

The reverberations of US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes reverberated through global markets on Monday, leaving trading partners perplexed about future negotiations. As countries dispatched trade officials to Washington, uncertainty about the global economic future loomed large.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, criticized the tariffs as "nonsense," emphasizing that the EU needs unity to withstand the pressure. Meanwhile, China responded with retaliatory tariffs and expressed confidence in handling the situation, though its stock markets plummeted.

Other Asian nations are proceeding with diplomatic talks, hoping to mitigate damage from the tariffs. Discussions involve potential increases in imports from the US to balance trade relations, highlighting the complex interplay of global market forces affected by Trump's trade policies.

