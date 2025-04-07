Global Trade Tensions Rise Amid US Tariff Hikes

The reverberations of US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes reverberated through global markets on Monday, leaving trading partners perplexed about future negotiations. As countries dispatched trade officials to Washington, uncertainty about the global economic future loomed large.

Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, criticized the tariffs as "nonsense," emphasizing that the EU needs unity to withstand the pressure. Meanwhile, China responded with retaliatory tariffs and expressed confidence in handling the situation, though its stock markets plummeted.

Other Asian nations are proceeding with diplomatic talks, hoping to mitigate damage from the tariffs. Discussions involve potential increases in imports from the US to balance trade relations, highlighting the complex interplay of global market forces affected by Trump's trade policies.

