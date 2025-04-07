Mahindra's India Design Studio: A New Era in Automotive Design

Mahindra & Mahindra announced an expansion of its Mumbai-based India Design Studio on Monday.

The studio now doubles in size, reflecting Mahindra's dedication to design excellence as a fundamental element of its product development strategy.

The facility, originally established in 2015 to support the company's automotive and farm businesses, will now also focus on the growing sectors of last-mile mobility.

With the expansion, the studio is set to incorporate fresh investments in design infrastructure and new-age technologies.

Mahindra hopes to draw top design talent to transform the studio into a leading automotive design center, according to Pratap Bose, the company's Chief Design and Creative Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)