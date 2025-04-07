Left Menu

Mahindra's India Design Studio: A New Era in Automotive Design

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its India Design Studio in Mumbai to support a growing product portfolio. This development doubles the studio's size and enhances its role in Mahindra's product development strategy, emphasizing design excellence. It will attract top design talent and incorporate innovative technologies.

Mahindra & Mahindra announced an expansion of its Mumbai-based India Design Studio on Monday.

The studio now doubles in size, reflecting Mahindra's dedication to design excellence as a fundamental element of its product development strategy.

The facility, originally established in 2015 to support the company's automotive and farm businesses, will now also focus on the growing sectors of last-mile mobility.

With the expansion, the studio is set to incorporate fresh investments in design infrastructure and new-age technologies.

Mahindra hopes to draw top design talent to transform the studio into a leading automotive design center, according to Pratap Bose, the company's Chief Design and Creative Officer.

