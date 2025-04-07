International Tractors' Record-Breaking Year: A Triumph of Innovation and Trust

International Tractors Limited (ITL), the owners of renowned brands Sonalika and Solis, concluded FY 2025 with a record-breaking achievement in the tractor industry. The company sold an unprecedented 1,53,764 tractors, capturing a 14.8% slice of the market. Sonalika's robust heavy-duty tractor line continues to gain traction not just across India, but in 150 countries globally.

Adding to its accolades, ITL secured a position in Fortune 500 India's list of the nation's largest companies, marking its debut at 237th place, and was ranked among the top 10 auto brands in India. The success is attributed to core principles of customer focus and relentless innovation.

Pioneering initiatives like the One Nation-One Tractor-One Price have set ITL apart, promoting transparency and trust within the industry. The company showcased innovative products, including the Cheetah series in Maharashtra, with its segment-leading engine capacities, designed for orchard and vineyard farming. ITL's commitment to advancing tractor technology ensures each product fulfills the diverse needs of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)