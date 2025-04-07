Left Menu

International Tractors' Record-Breaking Year: A Triumph of Innovation and Trust

International Tractors Limited achieved a remarkable milestone with an all-time high annual tractor sales of 1,53,764 units and a 14.8% market share. Their innovative strategies, such as the One Nation-One Tractor-One Price initiative, alongside their transparency efforts, have revolutionized the industry and earned significant trust among farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 17:40 IST
Joint MD of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Raman Mittal, has attributed this performance to the company's ingrained values of Customer Obsession and Continuous Innovation. Image Credit: ANI
International Tractors Limited (ITL), the owners of renowned brands Sonalika and Solis, concluded FY 2025 with a record-breaking achievement in the tractor industry. The company sold an unprecedented 1,53,764 tractors, capturing a 14.8% slice of the market. Sonalika's robust heavy-duty tractor line continues to gain traction not just across India, but in 150 countries globally.

Adding to its accolades, ITL secured a position in Fortune 500 India's list of the nation's largest companies, marking its debut at 237th place, and was ranked among the top 10 auto brands in India. The success is attributed to core principles of customer focus and relentless innovation.

Pioneering initiatives like the One Nation-One Tractor-One Price have set ITL apart, promoting transparency and trust within the industry. The company showcased innovative products, including the Cheetah series in Maharashtra, with its segment-leading engine capacities, designed for orchard and vineyard farming. ITL's commitment to advancing tractor technology ensures each product fulfills the diverse needs of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

