Dell Revives XPS Line to Boost Premium Market Share

Dell has announced the revival of its renowned XPS laptop lineup, aiming to enhance its standing in the premium segment amid a declining personal computer market. The decision marks a shift from its previous strategy, following extensive feedback from its partners.

The unveiling, which took place at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, included two new models, the XPS 14 and XPS 16, with the introduction of the XPS 13 planned for later this year. These models feature Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 processors, boasting significant improvements in AI and graphics performance.

Dell plans to streamline its product offerings by shifting away from tier names like "base, plus, and premium" to simplify customer choice. The company will focus on mainstream and entry-level laptops under the "Dell" brand and reserve the XPS line for its premium segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)