India's Smartphone Export Boom: iPhones Lead the Charge

India has made significant strides in the global smartphone market, with mobile phone exports surpassing Rs 2 lakh crore in the 2024-25 financial year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported on Tuesday. Notably, iPhone shipments contributed a substantial Rs 1.5 lakh crore to this figure.

The minister highlighted the striking 54% growth in smartphone exports compared to the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking the achievement as one of the top export categories from India. He noted that electronics manufacturing has grown over five times, while exports have surged sixfold in the past decade.

Vaishnaw also announced plans for a passive component scheme, with a draft notification open for public consultation for two weeks, signaling further advancements in the country's electronics sector.

