India's Smartphone Export Boom: iPhones Lead the Charge

India's mobile phone exports reached over Rs 2 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with iPhone shipments accounting for Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The growth marks a 54% increase from the previous year. Electronics manufacturing and exports have significantly surged over the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has made significant strides in the global smartphone market, with mobile phone exports surpassing Rs 2 lakh crore in the 2024-25 financial year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported on Tuesday. Notably, iPhone shipments contributed a substantial Rs 1.5 lakh crore to this figure.

The minister highlighted the striking 54% growth in smartphone exports compared to the 2023-24 fiscal year, marking the achievement as one of the top export categories from India. He noted that electronics manufacturing has grown over five times, while exports have surged sixfold in the past decade.

Vaishnaw also announced plans for a passive component scheme, with a draft notification open for public consultation for two weeks, signaling further advancements in the country's electronics sector.

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

