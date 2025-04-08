Left Menu

Jharkhand Boosts Investment Appeal with Tax Amendments and Grassroots Internship

The Jharkhand government has revised VAT rates, increasing it on aviation turbine fuel to 12% and reducing it on high-speed diesel for mining to 15%. A new internship program for 17,380 students was also introduced, with additional approvals made for international investment outreach and educational recruitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:56 IST
Jharkhand Boosts Investment Appeal with Tax Amendments and Grassroots Internship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government has made significant amendments to its tax policy, increasing the VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 4% to 12% and reducing the VAT on high-speed diesel used in mining and industrial sectors to 15% from the previous 22% or Rs 12.5 per litre.

These changes were approved during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Additionally, a delegation, headed by the Chief Minister, is set to visit Spain and Sweden to attract investors, with Cabinet approval granted for the associated costs.

Among the 14 proposals sanctioned by the Cabinet is the Jharkhand Grassroots Innovation Internship Scheme, which will involve 17,380 students annually. The program is designed to engage students in traditional and modern practices and identify societal needs, alongside approving the recruitment of 1,373 secondary teachers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025