Dubai Crown Prince's Visit Bolsters India-UAE Ties

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visit to India strengthened bilateral ties. Key decisions include establishing educational institutions and ship-repair clusters in both nations. The visit emphasized the strategic partnership and cultural bonds, along with enhancing trade and defense cooperation.

Updated: 09-04-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:12 IST
During his recent visit to India, Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum fortified mutual ties. Key developments include the establishment of ship-repair clusters in Kochi and Vadinar and an overseas campus for the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad in Dubai.

Discussions with Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, reflecting the enduring political and cultural connections. Al Maktoum also exchanged ideas on strengthening defense and security links with India.

Furthermore, the announcement of educational initiatives and ship repair collaborations supports global trade, reaffirming the importance of the India-UAE relationship, especially concerning the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

