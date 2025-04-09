RBI's Economic Maneuvers Amid Global Pressures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut interest rates for the second consecutive time, primed to counteract economic strains imposed by escalating US tariffs. The monetary policy adjustment is part of a broader strategy aimed at fortifying the economy.

In addition to the rate cuts, the RBI adjusted its GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.5%, down from the previous estimate of 6.7%. This revision reflects the complexities of global trade uncertainties and policy variables impacting the economic landscape.

With these measures, the RBI is signaling a readiness to apply further economic ease should the need arise due to external economic pressures. The move underscores the bank's proactive approach in navigating adverse conditions on the international stage.

