RBI's Economic Maneuvers Amid Global Pressures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented a second consecutive interest rate cut, signaling further economic easing in response to pressures from US tariffs. The RBI also revised India's GDP growth forecast to 6.5% for FY26, taking into account global trade uncertainties and policy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:18 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cut interest rates for the second consecutive time, primed to counteract economic strains imposed by escalating US tariffs. The monetary policy adjustment is part of a broader strategy aimed at fortifying the economy.

In addition to the rate cuts, the RBI adjusted its GDP growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.5%, down from the previous estimate of 6.7%. This revision reflects the complexities of global trade uncertainties and policy variables impacting the economic landscape.

With these measures, the RBI is signaling a readiness to apply further economic ease should the need arise due to external economic pressures. The move underscores the bank's proactive approach in navigating adverse conditions on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

