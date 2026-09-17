Ukraine Raises Key Interest Rate Amid Inflation Woes

Ukraine's central bank elevated its key interest rate to 16% on Thursday, marking a rare consecutive increase due to heightened inflationary pressures, officials announced. The persistent inflation is attributed to the ongoing conflict with Russia and tension in the Middle East affecting global energy supplies.

Data indicated Ukraine's annual consumer inflation increased to 8.1% in August from 7.7% in July. Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi highlighted concerns over the enduring inflationary risks exacerbated by intensified Russian assaults on industrial and infrastructure facilities.

With the prolonged conflict leading to stalled frontline activities, both Russia and Ukraine are targeting each other's economic networks. This includes Russia's recent continuous drone attacks on Kyiv, creating widespread disruption. These attacks may cause the central bank to revise its GDP growth forecast downward for this year.