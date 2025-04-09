Left Menu

Unruly Passenger Sparks Controversy on Air India Flight

A passenger on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok reportedly urinated on a fellow traveler. The airline and authorities are investigating. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated that if misconduct is confirmed, appropriate action will be taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:32 IST
Unruly Passenger Sparks Controversy on Air India Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A disruptive incident occurred on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok when a passenger allegedly urinated on another traveler, triggering an investigation by the authorities.

Air India confirmed the report, stating their crew adhered to protocol and informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the situation, which occurred on flight AI2336 on April 9, 2025.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that the ministry will review the incident with the airline, and if wrongdoing is determined, necessary actions will follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025