Unruly Passenger Sparks Controversy on Air India Flight

A disruptive incident occurred on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok when a passenger allegedly urinated on another traveler, triggering an investigation by the authorities.

Air India confirmed the report, stating their crew adhered to protocol and informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the situation, which occurred on flight AI2336 on April 9, 2025.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that the ministry will review the incident with the airline, and if wrongdoing is determined, necessary actions will follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)