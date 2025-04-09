Left Menu

India and Russia Strengthen Bilateral Investment Ties

India and Russia have agreed on six strategic projects to enhance bilateral investment cooperation. This decision was announced after the session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to expanding investment collaboration across various sectors.

Updated: 09-04-2025 21:09 IST
  • India

In a significant move to bolster economic ties, India and Russia have agreed on six new strategic projects aimed at deepening bilateral investment cooperation. The announcement was made by the commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday.

The agreement came during a session of the India-Russia Working Group on Priority Investment Projects, under the aegis of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission. Discussions were conducted in a constructive atmosphere, highlighting both nations' commitment to enhancing investment collaboration across diverse sectors.

While the specific details of the projects were not disclosed, the agreement marks a pivotal step in strengthening the existing economic relationship between the two countries. Both sides emphasized their determination to continue working together to further expand investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

