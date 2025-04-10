Left Menu

Current Metal and Commodity Prices Amidst Market Fluctuations

This report outlines the current prices of various metals in Rs. per kg, inclusive of GST. Key metals such as copper, brass, aluminum, and others like tin and nickel have their latest rates listed. Additionally, sugar rates across different categories are highlighted alongside an update on pepper copra rates not published due to a holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:20 IST
The current market provides fresh insights into the pricing of essential metals in rupees per kilogram, inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Copper prices range from Rs. 735.00 to Rs. 836.00, with variations across its different forms including scraps and rods.

Brass commodities have also shown varying prices, with sheet cutting (lead-free) at Rs. 572.00 and utensil scraps at Rs. 529.00. Aluminum products range from Rs. 190.00 for utensil scraps to Rs. 255.00 for rods, reflecting the diverse applications of this metal.

In additional commodities, tin ingots are priced at Rs. 2808.00, while nickel cathode stands at Rs. 1292.00. On a slightly different note, sugar rates vary between S-30 and M-30 categories, and note that pepper copra rates were not available due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

