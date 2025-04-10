Current Metal and Commodity Prices Amidst Market Fluctuations

The current market provides fresh insights into the pricing of essential metals in rupees per kilogram, inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Copper prices range from Rs. 735.00 to Rs. 836.00, with variations across its different forms including scraps and rods.

Brass commodities have also shown varying prices, with sheet cutting (lead-free) at Rs. 572.00 and utensil scraps at Rs. 529.00. Aluminum products range from Rs. 190.00 for utensil scraps to Rs. 255.00 for rods, reflecting the diverse applications of this metal.

In additional commodities, tin ingots are priced at Rs. 2808.00, while nickel cathode stands at Rs. 1292.00. On a slightly different note, sugar rates vary between S-30 and M-30 categories, and note that pepper copra rates were not available due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)