Tragic Helicopter Crash in Hudson River Claims Six Lives

A tourist helicopter tragically crashed into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of all six occupants, including three children, as stated by New York Mayor Eric Adams. Among the victims were a family believed to be from Spain.

The helicopter, operated by New York Helicopters, departed at 2:59 p.m. and encountered difficulties shortly thereafter. It crashed upside down into the river near Lower Manhattan at approximately 3:15 p.m. and submerged completely. Authorities confirmed that the victims included the pilot, two other adults, and three children.

Rescue operations involved New York City Police and FDNY divers who painstakingly removed the victims from the water. Four individuals were pronounced dead on-site, while the remaining two succumbed to their injuries at local hospitals. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to spearhead the investigation into the Bell 206 helicopter crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)