Paramatrix Technologies Secures Major Service Order from Leading Rating Agency

In a notable development, Paramatrix Technologies Limited has announced a substantial service order valued at Rs11.18 crore from a leading Indian rating agency, effective from April 2025 to March 2028. This engagement involves providing application development and maintenance services for crucial agency-managed applications, as per the master service contract.

This agreement solidifies Paramatrix's position as a trusted provider of high-quality, scalable digital solutions in the financial and credit rating industry. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer-focused service delivery, furthering its reach across vital industry sectors through impactful technology partnerships.

Mukesh Thumar, Founder, MD & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies, emphasized this win as an affirmation of industry trust in their capabilities. He noted this project signifies a vital step in their growth, reinforcing their ability to deliver critical business solutions. Thumar also reiterated their dedication to expanding in the financial tech space, focusing on investing in innovation and client empowerment in a digital-first world.

