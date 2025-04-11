China's Tariff Counterattack: A 125% Stand Against US Trade Action

China escalated its trade feud with the United States on Friday, by implementing a steep 125% tariff on imported American goods. This move comes in response to the Trump administration's earlier tariffs of 145% on Chinese imports.

The Chinese Customs Tariff Commission criticized the economic rationale behind the US tariffs, asserting that continued increases could become an 'economic joke' in history. Despite this strain, China remains open to dialogue, provided discussions are based on equality and respect, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, China has appealed to the World Trade Organization and maintains a strong stance against further US tariff escalations, insisting on a firm approach if the United States continues its pressure tactics.

