Bus Overturns in Himachal Pradesh, Injures 31

A bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, injuring 31 people. The accident happened near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site when the driver lost control. Emergency services rushed victims to the Zonal Hospital. Around 35-40 individuals were onboard, sparking an ongoing investigation.

In a shocking incident early Sunday morning, a luxury bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, leading to injuries of 31 passengers.

The mishap occurred as the bus was en route from Chandigarh to Kullu. Authorities revealed that the driver lost control near the 4 Miles (Bindrabani) dumping site, resulting in the vehicle's overturn.

With approximately 35-40 people onboard, the injured, including the driver and conductor, were promptly transported to Mandi's Zonal Hospital. An official investigation is underway, according to police reports.

